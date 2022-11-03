Coach tickets for Glastonbury sell-out in half an hour, organisers say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ticket and coach packages for next year’s Glastonbury festival sold out within half an hour of going on sale, organisers said.

The coach tickets, which include transport to the Worthy Farm venue in Somerset, were all bought after being made available at 6pm on Thursday.

At 6.23pm, Glastonbury’s official account posted: “The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold.

“Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpresswill offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK).”

In 2019, the festival announced at 6.27pm that coach tickets had sold out for Glastonbury 2020.

The festival celebrated its 50th year this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.

Standard tickets for 2023 will go on sale on Sunday November 6 at 9am.

Tickets for the 2023 festival will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

This year’s event cost £280 plus a £5 booking following a £15 increase.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25 2023, it was previously announced.

Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

The line-up has yet to be revealed.