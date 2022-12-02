Sir Elton John announced for Glastonbury 2023
The singer will perform on the Pyramid Stage at the music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset next year.
Sir Elton John has been announced as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023.
The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25, it was previously announced.
A tweet from Glastonbury announcing the news said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.”
This year saw Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline, with Diana Ross performing in the traditional Sunday Legends slot.
Sir Paul’s Saturday headline slot on the Pyramid Stage saw the former Beatle become the festival’s oldest solo headliner, performing a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.
On the Friday night, US singer Eilish became Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner as she performed on the Pyramid Stage.
Last month, Sir Elton, 75, ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
His show, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, was livestreamed on Disney+ and saw him duet with names including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.
The final leg of Sir Elton’s tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and European shows next year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.