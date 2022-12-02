Jump to content

Sir Elton John announced for Glastonbury 2023

The singer will perform on the Pyramid Stage at the music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset next year.

Kerri-Ann Roper
Friday 02 December 2022 08:08
Sir Elton John has been announced as the first headline act for Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sir Elton John has been announced as the first headline act for Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sir Elton John has been announced as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25, it was previously announced.

A tweet from Glastonbury announcing the news said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.”

This year saw Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline, with Diana Ross performing in the traditional Sunday Legends slot.

Sir Paul’s Saturday headline slot on the Pyramid Stage saw the former Beatle become the festival’s oldest solo headliner, performing a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

On the Friday night, US singer Eilish became Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner as she performed on the Pyramid Stage.

Last month, Sir Elton, 75, ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

His show, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, was livestreamed on Disney+ and saw him duet with names including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.

The final leg of Sir Elton’s tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and European shows next year.

