Son gives beach hut a Christmas makeover in honour of his late mum

‘In a time when things are still dark and uncertain, it’s nice that Flo’s place brings smiles and laughter which brighten up my days,’ Adrian Gullick, Flo’s son said

Wednesday 15 December 2021 14:40
<p>Adrian Gullick, a 54 year old from Bideford, has transformed his sentimental beach hut into a mini winter wonderland this Christmas.</p>

(Adrian Gullick / SWNS)

A festive man has given his beach hut a Christmas makeover - in honour of his late mum.

Adrian Gullick, 54, has transformed his coastal beach hut into a mini winter wonderland.

He bought the hut in Westward Ho! in Devon in 2012 when his mother, Flo, sadly passed away at 81 years old after battling dementia.

Flo and Adrian used to visit this quaint seaside town in North Devon every week to eat fish and chips together by the sea.

Adrian used his inheritance money, which he said he otherwise would have spent on motorbikes, to purchase the hut in his mum’s favourite spot.

They renamed it ‘Flo’s Place’ to mark his mother’s memory.

However, the hut does not only commemorate Flo - the gnomes standing in front of the hut have been named after his dad and brother, who have also sadly passed away.

(Adrian Gullick / SWNS)

Adrian said his hut ‘is a place to remember his old family, and create memories with the new’ - his wife and three children, who also like to visit during holidays.

He said: ‘’Mum would have loved it. The spot is a great place to watch the world go by and since buying the hut we have been down almost every Christmas.

‘’It is perfect not just for summer, but for life. People walking past the hut often stop to have a chat.

‘’In a time when things are still dark and uncertain, it’s nice that Flo’s place brings smiles and laughter which brighten up my days.’’

The family particularly enjoyed the hut in lockdown and the gnomes and colourful paintings on the front of the hut do not go unnoticed by by-passers.

Reporting by Lauren Beavis for SWNS

