Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sophie examines knitted versions of herself and husband at flower show

The duchess viewed a knitted stage of the Royal Variety Performance featuring versions of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Sir Elton John.

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 08 June 2024 13:47
The Duchess of Edinburgh looks at a knitted stage of the Royal Variety Performance featuring knitted version of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Elton John, knitted by residents of the Royal Variety Care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, during the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duchess of Edinburgh looks at a knitted stage of the Royal Variety Performance featuring knitted version of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Elton John, knitted by residents of the Royal Variety Care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, during the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duchess of Edinburgh came face-to-face with knitted versions of herself and her husband at the Royal Windsor Flower Show on Saturday.

Sophie examined a knitted stage of the Royal Variety Performance featuring knitted versions of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Sir Elton John.

The knitted art had been made by residents of Brinsworth House in Twickenham, and was on display during the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park.

The duchess was joined by gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, who is also honorary president of the event, as she sat in a carriage during the show and was shown sweet treats alongside Dame Mary Berry.

Sophie examined plants and was seen holding one up for Titchmarsh to smell during the event.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in