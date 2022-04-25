Sophie hoists disabled woman into boat and hugs boy, eight, at sailing academy

The countess received a card from young Aleccai Brown saying ‘welcome to Antigua’ on her visit to the island.

Josh Payne
Monday 25 April 2022 22:50
The Countess of Wessex helps a disabled sailor onto their boat (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Countess of Wessex helps a disabled sailor onto their boat (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Countess of Wessex helped hoist a disabled sailor into a boat and hugged an eight-year-old boy as part on her visit to Antigua and Barbuda’s National Sailing Academy.

Sophie, and her husband the Earl of Wessex, heard about the Sail-Ability programme, which offers people with disabilities, especially children, the opportunity to get involved in water activities.

The countess first sounded a loud horn to signal the start of a boat race between Duke of Edinburgh students, before saying: “I didn’t value my hearing at all.”

The Earl and the Countess of Wessex during a visit to the National Sailing Academy (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

She then proceeded to help wheelchair user Alexzandrina Looby, who is in her 40s, into a boat by lowering her down gently using a winch.

Recommended

Ms Looby was one of a small number of people who have benefitted from the programme that Sophie and Edward saw in action on Monday.

Before leaving the National Sailing Academy, the countess was given a card by eight-year-old Aleccai Brown which read: “Welcome to Antigua… Edward and Sophie” followed by a picture of the island’s flag.

The Countess of Wessex hugs eight-year-old Aleccai Brown (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Young Aleccai is a pupil at the Victory Centre, which is a non-profit special needs school based on Antigua.

The countess then gave the youngster two hugs before departing for another engagement.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in