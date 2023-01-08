Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Starmer: Free at the point of use will remain governing principle of NHS

The Labour leader said the private sector can be more effectively used to drive down waiting lists.

Elizabeth Arnold
Sunday 08 January 2023 10:52
Sir Keir Starmer said the private sector could help reduce NHS waiting times (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said the private sector could help reduce NHS waiting times (PA)
(PA Archive)

Sir Keir Starmer has defended backing the use of the private sector to drive down NHS waiting lists, despite his leadership pledge to “end outsourcing in our NHS”.

The Labour leader told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “We’re not talking about privatising the NHS. The NHS has always used elements from the private sector, GPs are an example of that.”

Pressed about his pledge, Sir Keir replied: “Outsourcing of some issues and functions I don’t think has been very effective.

“Let me be clear, we’re not talking about privatising the NHS, we’re talking about using the private sector effectively.

“Free at the point of use is an absolutely governing principle as we go into this review, but we do need change and reform.

Recommended

“We’re going to consult on this in the course of the coming months and then they’ll be a 10-year plan for the NHS under the next Labour government.

“We’re not going to back down the first time somebody says, well I wouldn’t do that, I wouldn’t change this.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in