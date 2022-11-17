Jump to content

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.

Ben Mitchell
Thursday 17 November 2022 13:13
The USS Gerald R. Ford at anchor in the Solent (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The USS Gerald R. Ford at anchor in the Solent (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.

The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.

The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.

The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign port visit outside North America.

The huge flight deck is packed with more than 40 aircraft, including dozens of F-18 jets, as seen in the Top Gun: Maverick movie.

Captain Paul Lanzilotta, the commanding officer of the warship, which is the first in a new class of aircraft carriers, said: “This ship is badass, I will just put it that way.

“It’s a really great system of systems, high technology is everywhere you walk on this ship.”

He added: “We have a little bit of the new-car feel, there is a bit of a buzz about the biggest, baddest warship of the fleet and our sailors feel that.”

He added: “The US aircraft carrier brings with it power projection, it’s a visible statement of presence wherever we go, it shows commitment to our allies and to peace and stability in the region.”

Among the technological innovations on the ship are the 11 advanced weapons elevators (AWE) which use electromagnetism to speed up its capability of resupplying the fighter jets.

The lifts can carry 24,000 pounds per load at a speed greater than the previous Nimitz-class of US aircraft carriers.

The ship’s plasma arc waste destruction system (PAWDS) has also been designed to boost its environmental credentials, by burning up to 3,000lbs of rubbish at 5,000C, meaning 100 pounds of waste can be reduced to 1lb.

The carrier, which was christened in November 2013, deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, on October 4 and has been conducting exercises with Nato allies including Canada, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany.

The Ford, which is accompanied by a carrier strike group of supporting warships, is expected to leave the UK soon to continue operations in the Atlantic.

