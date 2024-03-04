Dramatic footage of flats fire rescue released by police as suspect arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Body worn camera footage of police officers running into a burning building has been released after a flat fire in south-west London left 13 people needing hospital treatment.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson over the blaze at a five-storey building in Emperor’s Gate, South Kensington, just after midnight on Friday.

Footage shows police officers kicking open the main door of the building and the front door of a smoke-filled flat, while shouting to residents to leave.

One officer can be heard calling to people trapped on the second floor to stay close to the ground and cover the gap at the bottom of their door, before a firefighter climbs a ladder to rescue them.

Superintendent Jill Horsfall, one of the senior officers responsible for policing Kensington and Chelsea, said: “The bravery and professionalism of the Met officers who responded so rapidly to this terrifying fire shows the very best of policing.

“They acted without hesitation to rapidly enter a burning building full of smoke and to save lives.

“Our subsequent investigation will be equally tenacious and we now have a man in custody.”

Seven police officers and six residents were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and have since been discharged.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on Sunday.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 107/01Mar, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.