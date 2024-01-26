Man reported to prosecutors over dog attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been reported to prosecutors after he and another man were injured by a “large bulldog-type dog” which was then shot dead by police.

Emergency services responded to the incident in Tinto View, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 5pm on Tuesday, with the dog shot by armed officers after police said the animal was “dangerously out of control”.

A 48-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he received treatment for serious injuries and was later discharged.

Police on Friday said the man had been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged offences relating to the Dangerous Dog Act.

A 27-year-old man was attacked by the dog on Loudonhill Avenue shortly before the Tinto View incident.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride for minor injuries.

The dog’s body was taken for special veterinary assessment, but this was unable to establish its specific breed.

As a firearm was used in the incident, it has been reported to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.