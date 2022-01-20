Girl seriously injured in disturbance involving up to 16 people
The incident happened in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, last Sunday.
A teenage girl was left seriously injured following a disturbance involving up to 16 people.
The incident happened in the Haldane Place area of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire at around 8pm on Sunday January 16.
Police Scotland said the teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Detective Constable Shemain Murphy said: “We are appealing to members of the public who may be able to assist with our inquiries into this disturbance.
“A 16-year-old has sustained serious injuries and we believe between 13 and 16 people were involved.
“I would ask if you were in the area at the time or witnessed this incident that you come forward and speak to police.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 3037 of January 16.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.