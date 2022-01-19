Woman, 55, killed in crash named
Angela Marshall, from the Rutherglen area, died in a collision in the South Lanarkshire town on January 13.
A woman who died in a fatal crash in South Lanarkshire has been named by police.
Angela Marshall, from the Rutherglen area, died in the crash in the town on January 13, Police Scotland said on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Croftfoot Road following the crash at 6.35pm, but the 55-year-old was pronounced dead.
Sergeant Adnan Alam, from Motherwell Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the crash continue.
“Anyone who can assist and has not been in touch with us, particularly if they have dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2816 of January 13.”
