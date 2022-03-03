Arrest made in murder investigation after disappearance of 20-year-old

The development followed the discovery of suspicious items by officers on patrol in South Norwood on Sunday.

Aine Fo
Thursday 03 March 2022 14:11
Police have made an arrest in their investigation into the disappearance of Jamie Gilbey (Nick Ansell/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder related to the disappearance of a 20-year-old who police had been seeking in connection with a number of robbery offences.

Jamie Gilbey, from the Crystal Palace area, was last seen on January 27, and earlier this week the Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation, saying they believed he has “come to harm”.

The update followed the discovery of suspicious items near Love Lane in South Norwood by officers on patrol in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Jamie Gilbey had been sought in connection with a number of robbery offences (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A suspect, aged 24, has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody, the Met said on Thursday.

Scotland Yard said detectives are in contact with Mr Gilbey’s family who have been made aware of the latest development.

Specialist officers are continuing to carry out searches of South Norwood Lakes in Croydon, the force said.

The Met has asked that anyone who was fishing or using the path around the lake to call police if they think they saw anything suspicious, and said they want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity on roads near the lake, including Auckland Road, Sylvan Road and Woodvale Avenue.

Mr Gilbey had been the subject of a missing person’s appeal and was being sought in connection with a number of robbery offences, the Met said.

