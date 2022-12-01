Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
The two men and a woman, aged 37, 47 and 29, were released on Thursday, police said.
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.
They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.
All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.
Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “My thoughts remain with anyone affected by this traumatic incident.
“I am aware of the impact this incident has had on the community and would like to thank witnesses and local residents who have come forward and worked closely with us over the last few days.
“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and there has been an increased police presence in Wildmill since Saturday. This will continue over the coming days as enquiries continue.
“We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local neighbourhood policing team.”
Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the force online, via 101, or through Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting reference 2200399650.
