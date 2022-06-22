Boy, 13, found dead in River Taff after major search operation
The teenager was with other children when he went missing.
The body of a 13-year-old boy has been found in the River Taff after a major search operation in north Cardiff.
South Wales Police confirmed the boy’s death following an extensive search involving police, fire crews, ambulance officers, coastguards and a police helicopter.
Detective Inspector Abi Biddle said the boy had been with other children in the River Taff near Forest Farm Road in Whitchurch, Cardiff, before he went missing shortly before 5pm.
“The missing 13-year-old boy was located in the river at around 5.45pm and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was unable to be resuscitated,” Ms Biddle said in a statement.
“The boy’s family has been informed and are being supported at this time.
“HM Coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.