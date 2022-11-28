Three remain in custody after baby deaths

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.

Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.

South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.

Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a grassed area at the rear of the street has been cordoned off.

Huw David, leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “This is shocking and tragic news, and the residents of Wildmill are supporting one another closely while South Wales Police carry out their ongoing investigations.

“The council is offering the police its full co-operation, and is reminding people of the importance of remaining calm and avoiding speculation while the investigation is under way.

“If anyone has any information that they think may be relevant or helpful to the police, it can be reported directly to them by completing an online form.

“In the meantime, if any member of the public has a concern about the immediate wellbeing or safety of a child, they should report it immediately by calling 999.”

In a joint statement, Steven Bletsoe, Steven Easterbrook and Tim Wood, who represent the area on Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “South Wales Police need to be able to carry out their investigations and the Bridgend Central Councillors are here to support the community in any way at this difficult time.”

Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is a very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue … and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.”