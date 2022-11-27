Three arrested after bodies of two babies found in south Wales home
Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.
Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26.
An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.
Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.
“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.”
