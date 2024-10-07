Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two people found dead at property believed to be man, 74, and woman, 72 – police

Formal identification has not yet taken place, police said.

Jordan Reynolds
Monday 07 October 2024 13:33
Police tape at a crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape at a crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Two people found dead at a property in Cardiff are believed to be a 72-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, South Wales Police said.

Emergency services were called to the house in Morfa Crescent, Trowbridge, at about 2.50pm on Saturday.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the bodies are believed to be that of a 72-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, the force added.

Next of kin are being supported.

We understand this incident has shocked and saddened the local community

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the sudden deaths.

A rifle has been recovered from the property, the force said.

A dog was also found deceased at the address.

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, from South Wales Police, said: “We understand this incident has shocked and saddened the local community.

“Extensive inquiries are being conducted to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

“We are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations which will confirm the cause of death.

“Currently, we are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths.”

The force thanked the local community for its patience and understanding while cordons remain in place.

