CCTV footage shows moment speeding car hits girl before driving off

South Wales Police is appealing for information about the incident.

Claire Hayhurst
Friday 12 April 2024 17:37
The moment before the incident (South Wales Police)
The moment before the incident (South Wales Police)

CCTV footage shows the moment a speeding car hits a five-year-old girl before driving off.

South Wales Police is investigating the collision, which happened on Sloper Road in Cardiff at about 5.50pm on March 24.

The footage shows the girl using her scooter along the pavement on the way back from the park with her mother and brother.

A grey BMW can be seen overtaking a vehicle waiting at the junction of Langham Way and Sloper Road.

It then mounts the pavement and hits the girl before driving off.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: “Amazingly the little girl received only minor injuries, but the incident was understandably very frightening for her and her family.

“Officers are appealing for the driver or anyone with information to please contact South Wales Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using the reference number 2400097157.

