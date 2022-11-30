Jump to content

Further extension to detention granted for three arrested after baby deaths

Two men and a woman are still being held by police following the discovery of the bodies of two infants at a property in Bridgend, South Wales.

Claire Hayhurst
Wednesday 30 November 2022 09:55
The scene where the babies were found in Wildmill, Bridgend (Rod Minchin/PA)
Magistrates have granted a warrant of further detention for two men and a woman arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house.

South Wales Police were called to the end-of-terrace property in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, South Wales, at about 8pm on Saturday.

Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and remain in custody.

Magistrates at Newport Magistrates’ Court authorised a further 24 hours of detention for all three suspects on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said on Wednesday morning: “Magistrates have granted a warrant of further detention for two men and a woman who have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.

“At Newport Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon, additional time was granted authorising the further detention of all three.”

She added that the investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the force online, through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting reference 2200399650.

On Monday, magistrates granted a further 36 hours of detention to question the three people in custody.

In a statement issued on Monday, South Wales Police said detectives were “awaiting results of post-mortems and forensic examinations, which are taking place today, to determine the causes of the deaths”.

Detective Superintendent Darren George added: “Our thoughts go out to anyone affected by this traumatic incident.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, given the significant police activity in the area over the past 36 hours.

“In addition, I want to remind members of the public to demonstrate responsibility when sharing information through social media and other means.

“Some information has been both upsetting for people connected to the incident and could compromise the investigation.”

