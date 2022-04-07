Unite headquarters searched as police investigate bribery and fraud allegations

South Wales Police said it had executed a number of warrants at addresses across England and Wales on Wednesday.

Aine Fox
Thursday 07 April 2022 16:59
The Unite union has confirmed one of its employees is under investigation by the police (Ian Nicholson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police have searched the headquarters of the Unite union as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

The union said one of its employees is subject to a criminal investigation and that the person’s office in Holborn, central London, was searched by police on Wednesday.

Asked about the search, South Wales Police said it had executed a number of warrants at addresses across England and Wales, including in London, in relation to allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

The joint investigation with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs is continuing and a number of suspects will be interviewed in due course.

A spokesperson for the force said no-one had been arrested at this stage.

A Unite spokesperson said: “A Unite employee is subject to a criminal investigation by the police. On Wednesday 6th April, the employee’s office at Unite HQ, in Holborn London, was accessed and searched by the police under warrant.”

In a statement, South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police has executed warrants as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

“The warrants were executed on Wednesday 6th April at addresses in the South Wales, Metropolitan, Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, Dyfed Powys and Northamptonshire police force areas.

“The joint investigation with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs is continuing and a number of suspects will be interviewed in due course.”

