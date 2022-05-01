Man charged with murder over death of 66-year-old in Wales
A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a town near Swansea.
Emmett Morrison, 38, has been charged with the murder of Timothy Dundon after the 66-year-old’s body was found in Caewern, Neath, on Wednesday, South Wales Police said.
Morrison has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police said Mr Dundon’s family has been notified and is being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “Clearly the charging of a person with the murder of Mr Dundon is a significant development in the investigation, however I would still urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might be, to please contact South Wales Police.
“I would like to thank the local community for the support they have provided to this investigation to date.
“There has been an increased police presence in Caewern since Wednesday and this will continue over the coming days as inquiries continue.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 138869.
