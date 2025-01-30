Kate makes her mark on visit to ‘lifeline’ children’s hospice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales left her mark when she followed tradition and made a handprint for a children’s hospice she described as a “lifeline”.

Kate celebrated becoming patron of Ty Hafan children’s hospice in South Wales by visiting the centre where she did not unveil a plaque but contributed to a wall of handprints from youngsters and their families supported by staff.

She was announced as the hospice’s new figurehead as the visit began, her third of the week and part of a phased return to royal duties after she completed a bout of chemotherapy last summer and made the recent admission she is in remission from cancer.

During the visit she joined a “stay and play” musical session with children and family members and spoke to two bereaved couples whose children were cared for at the hospice.

When she chatted to a number of parents and their children during the musical therapy she said about the hospice: “I know what a lifeline it is and makes a difference.”

For the handprint session Kate was joined by Maggie, aged four, whose 12-year-old brother Felix has a very rare condition that has left him profoundly disabled.

The princess painted the little girl’s hand with red paint and asked: “Is this ticklish? My kiddies love this, I went and did this back at home with them today.”

After the print was made, it was Kate’s turn, and the four-year-old’s sister Lottie, aged 10, was given the job of painting Kate’s fingers and palm.

When the reveal moment came, the princess said with a grin “It’s huge” as she looked down at her handprint which will be digitised and added to dozens on a wall.

Kate has followed in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales and the King to become the figurehead of Ty Hafan in the village of Sully near Cardiff.

The unannounced trip was followed by another to Corgi, a textiles manufacturer in Ammanford, north of Swansea and on Monday the princess attended official commemorations with the Prince of Wales, marking Holocaust Memorial Day.

The flurry of royal engagements this week is not thought to indicate the princess is fully back to work but continuing her gradual resumption of official duties.

During the visit one little boy caught her attention as she was given a tour, five-year-old Oscar, who was pushing himself around on a walker with wheels and has a rare condition that has severely delayed his development.

Long-term couple Anton Griffiths, 45, and Candice Jones, 39, from Llanelli, south Wales whose 14-month-old daughter Winnie was cared for at the hospice during the final days of her life in 2023 met Kate.

The couple, who have two boys, spoke to the princess about their daughter, who had white matter disease, a condition affecting the brain, while sitting in the hospice’s garden with stunning views over the Severn estuary.

Mr Griffiths, a baker, said about Kate: “She said she couldn’t imagine what it would be like to be in that situation.”

His partner added: “And she’s got two boys and a little girl the same as us, so I think it it’s very close to her heart, as well as ours.”

They praised her becoming patron with Ms Jones saying: “I don’t think she has to do anything, her just being the patron is going to open people’s eyes.”