Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Signal failure causes huge disruption to rail services

South Western Railway advised passengers to book taxis.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 11 June 2024 11:13
Passengers on South Western Railway were told to book taxis instead of travelling by train after a signal failure caused huge disruption to services (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Passengers on South Western Railway were told to book taxis instead of travelling by train after a signal failure caused huge disruption to services (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Rail passengers were told to book taxis instead of travelling by train when a signal failure caused huge disruption to services on Tuesday.

South Western Railway (SWR) said that, due to the signalling problem at Basingstoke in Hampshire, some lines were blocked.

Passengers were warned of cancellations, delays of up to an hour, or alterations to services until late afternoon.

A message to passengers said: “Due to the level of disruption to your journey, passengers are now able to source their own taxis and claim them back through the SWR website between Basingstoke and Woking.”

–  SWR services into London Waterloo were also disrupted after a communication alarm was activated on a train between Wimbledon and Clapham Junction.

Cancellations, delays and alterations to services were expected until early afternoon.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in