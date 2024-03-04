Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Major rail line blocked by ‘serious’ track fault

South Western Railway said it is unable to run any services between Woking and London Waterloo.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 04 March 2024 08:53
One of the UK’s busiest railway lines is blocked due to a serious track fault (Victoria Jones/PA)
One of the UK’s busiest railway lines is blocked due to a serious track fault (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

One of the UK’s busiest railway lines is blocked due to a serious track fault, causing difficulties for commuters.

South Western Railway (SWR) said it is unable to run any services between Woking and London Waterloo.

It urged passengers to avoid attempting to travel on the route.

National Rail Enquiries said: “Due to a serious issue with the track at Walton-on-Thames all lines are blocked.

“Please do not travel as there are no services currently operating.

“Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.”

Network Rail was approached for a comment.

The disruption comes a day after rail fares across England and Wales rose by nearly 5%.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in