In Pictures: Cosplay enthusiasts get into character for anime convention

Enthusiasts also had a chance to play the latest video gaming releases.

Ben Mitchell
Sunday 17 September 2023 18:34
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con at the Mercure Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Anime and gaming fans have been dressing up as their favourite characters at the largest anime convention in the country.

Thousands got into character for the two-day Sheffield Anime and Gaming Con, South Yorkshire, which has featured stars from the cosplay and gaming world, including voice actors, performers and singers.

Enthusiasts also had a chance to play the latest video gaming releases, as well as retro classics, and take part in talent shows and lip sync battles, at the event at the Mercure Hotel.

