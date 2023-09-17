In Pictures: Cosplay enthusiasts get into character for anime convention

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anime and gaming fans have been dressing up as their favourite characters at the largest anime convention in the country.

Thousands got into character for the two-day Sheffield Anime and Gaming Con, South Yorkshire, which has featured stars from the cosplay and gaming world, including voice actors, performers and singers.

Enthusiasts also had a chance to play the latest video gaming releases, as well as retro classics, and take part in talent shows and lip sync battles, at the event at the Mercure Hotel.