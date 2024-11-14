Woman, 74, in life-threatening condition after collision with prison vehicle
It is believed that a DAF GeoAmey prison transport vehicle collided with two pedestrians, South Yorkshire Police said.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 74-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition in hospital following a collision with a prison transport vehicle in South Yorkshire.
Police responded to reports of a collision on Doncaster Road, at the junction with Coppice Avenue, in Hatfield at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.
It is believed that a DAF GeoAmey prison transport vehicle collided with two pedestrians, South Yorkshire Police said.
The woman and a 77-year-old man, who is in a non-life-threatening condition, were both taken to hospital where they both remain.
The force made an appeal for any witnesses of the collision and those with footage or information to come forward.
Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting incident number 592 of November 13 2024.