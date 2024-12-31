Drink-drive warning after motorist found asleep at wheel of crashed car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police have shared footage of a driver who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into a house as a new year warning about the dangers of drink driving.

South Yorkshire Police said officers in the force area came across a 40-year-old man asleep in the front seat of a car which had hit the side of a house.

Body-worn camera footage shows officers approaching the car, they notice that the driver smells of drink and then they see bottles of alcohol on the front passenger seat.

The force said the man “was drifting in and out of consciousness” and was unfit to provide a roadside breath sample.

Officers then had to help him to a police car as he was unable to stand or walk by himself, the force said.

The driver was deemed unfit to provide a breath sample in custody and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Temporary Roads Policing Inspector Brandon Brown said: “We are releasing this footage on New Year’s Eve to shows road users just how dangerous drink driving can be.

“Many people will be sensible tonight, and choose to use public transport or a taxi as their method of transportation when they celebrate the new year starting.

“But we are urging you to think twice before you get behind the wheel tomorrow – you very well may still be over the limit.”

The man failed to consent to having his sample analysed and has been reported on summons, South Yorkshire Police said.