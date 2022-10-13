Jump to content

Doncaster Sheffield tops ranking for highest arrest rates at airports

Analysis of police data by luggage storage website Bounce shows 98 arrests were made at the South Yorkshire airport between 2019 and 2021.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 13 October 2022 14:36
Doncaster Sheffield has topped a ranking of airports with the highest arrest rates, ahead of Birmingham, Leeds and two London airports (Duncan Cuthbertson/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Doncaster Sheffield has topped a ranking of airports with the highest arrest rates, ahead of Birmingham, Leeds and two London airports (Duncan Cuthbertson/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Doncaster Sheffield has topped a ranking of airports with the highest arrest rates, ahead of its closure at the end of the month.

Analysis of police data by luggage storage website Bounce shows 98 arrests were made at the South Yorkshire airport between 2019 and 2021.

The number of arrests per million passengers over that period was 47.7, according to the study.

The most common offenses included shoplifting, theft and assault.

Birmingham was ranked second on the list of arrest rates (36.6 per million passengers), followed by Leeds Bradford (31.4), London City (28.1) and Heathrow (26.7).

The analysis was based on responses to Freedom of Information requests sent by Bounce to police forces covering the UK’s mainland airports.

The company said “not all police forces” provided data.

That included Police Scotland, which is why no Scottish airports feature on the list.

Doncaster Sheffield’s owner, Peel Group, announced last month that the airport would close at the end of October due to a lack of financial viability.

– Here is Bounce’s ranking of airport arrest rates, with the number of arrests per million passengers:

1. Doncaster Sheffield: 47.7

2. Birmingham: 36.7

3. Leeds Bradford: 31.4

4. London City: 28.1

5. Heathrow: 26.7

6. Gatwick: 24.0

7. Cardiff: 22.0

8. Belfast City: 12.1

9. Belfast International: 10.5

10. Norwich: 10.3

