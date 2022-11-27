Jump to content

Man arrested after double murder inquiry launched in Sheffield

Officers were called to a property at 10.15am on Sunday where the two bodies were discovered.

Ben Mitchell
Sunday 27 November 2022 13:24
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said both the deceased were “critically injured” and were pronounced dead at the scene in Dore (Alamy/PA)
Police have launched a double murder inquiry after the bodies of a man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, were discovered at a property in Sheffield.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the deaths at the address in Terrey Road, Dore.

Officers were called to the property at 10.15am on Sunday where the two bodies were discovered.

We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said both the deceased were “critically injured” and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

He added: “A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the families of those confirmed dead at this time.”

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley said: “This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.

“We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation.

“Anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – should contact us as it may assist with our enquiries.”

