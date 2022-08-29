Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
Police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is accused of raping a woman in November 2021.
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.
Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.
South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.
He has been suspended from duties and internal misconduct proceedings are also under way.
Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said the case is being taken “incredibly seriously”.
Supt Waring said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter.
“I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.
“We remain committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police.
“Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible.”
