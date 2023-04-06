Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was found dead in Greenhill, south-west Sheffield, on Wednesday evening.

Laura Parnaby
Thursday 06 April 2023 15:23
Police are investigating the woman’s death (PA)
Police are investigating the woman’s death (PA)
(PA Wire)

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was hit by a car in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said officers discovered a woman in her 60s dead in the Greenhill area of the city at around 7.10pm on Wednesday.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

The boy was found shortly afterwards and arrested on suspicion of murder as well as suspected possession of a knife.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from SYP, said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Recommended

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in