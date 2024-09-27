Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Appeal to find man who absconded from secure mental health facility

Terrence Mayes, 41, absconded the facility in Southall on September 22.

William Warnes
Friday 27 September 2024 22:41
Terrence Mayes (Met Police)
Terrence Mayes (Met Police)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Police have launched an appeal to find a man who has absconded from a secure mental health facility in west London.

Terrence Mayes, 41, absconded the facility in Southall on September 22. He had been detained under the Mental Health Act, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Despite an extensive investigation, officers have been unable to locate Mayes and are now appealing for the public’s help.

The force said he has links to Wembley, and it is thought likely that he will be in the west London or north-west London areas.

Anyone who has information that might help officers locate him should call 999 and quote reference 5425/22Sep.

The Met said the public should not approach Mayes if seen.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in