Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three men charged with the murder of 19-year-old stabbed in the back

Police were called to Langhorn Road, Southampton, on July 24, where Dawid Such was found with a puncture wound to his back and abdomen.

Ben Mitchell
Friday 29 July 2022 14:01
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Three men have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man who died after suffering a stab wound to the back.

Police were called to Langhorn Road, Southampton, on Sunday, July 24, where Dawid Such was found with a puncture wound to the lower back and abdomen, according to Hampshire police.

The teenager, who lived in the road where he was fatally attacked, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Undated family handout photo issued by Hampshire Constabulary of Dawid Such, 19, as three men have been charged with his murder after he suffered a puncture wound to his lower back during an incident in Langhorn Road in Southampton. Issue date: Friday July 29, 2022. PA Photo. Ken Mulangala, 20, has been charged with murder along with Jordan Matthews, 20, and Donovan Thomas, 35. Billy McIntyre, 23, has been charged with assisting an offender. See PA story POLICE Dawid. Photo credit should read: Family Handout/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue, Southampton has been charged with murder along with Jordan Matthews, 20, of Estridge Close, Bursledon, and Donovan Thomas, 35, of Norwood High Street, London.

Recommended

Billy McIntyre, 23, of Millbrook Road East in Southampton has been charged with assisting an offender.

The four defendants have been remanded in custody and are to appear next at Winchester Crown Court on Monday.

A man linked to the investigation was shot in the hand by armed officers in Beaufort Street, Chelsea, south-west London, at around 9pm on July 24.

During the police stop, a single shot was fired from a police weapon, hitting one of the men in the car in the hand.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating this incident.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in