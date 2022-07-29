Three men charged with the murder of 19-year-old stabbed in the back
Police were called to Langhorn Road, Southampton, on July 24, where Dawid Such was found with a puncture wound to his back and abdomen.
Three men have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man who died after suffering a stab wound to the back.
Police were called to Langhorn Road, Southampton, on Sunday, July 24, where Dawid Such was found with a puncture wound to the lower back and abdomen, according to Hampshire police.
The teenager, who lived in the road where he was fatally attacked, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue, Southampton has been charged with murder along with Jordan Matthews, 20, of Estridge Close, Bursledon, and Donovan Thomas, 35, of Norwood High Street, London.
Billy McIntyre, 23, of Millbrook Road East in Southampton has been charged with assisting an offender.
The four defendants have been remanded in custody and are to appear next at Winchester Crown Court on Monday.
A man linked to the investigation was shot in the hand by armed officers in Beaufort Street, Chelsea, south-west London, at around 9pm on July 24.
During the police stop, a single shot was fired from a police weapon, hitting one of the men in the car in the hand.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating this incident.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.