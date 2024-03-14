Cheltenham Festival goer suffers serious head injuries during assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Cheltenham Festival goer has suffered serious head injuries after being attacked by a fellow reveller.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains with serious head injuries.

Gloucestershire Police said the man was attacked on Portland Street in Cheltenham town centre on Tuesday evening.

A man was reported as initially throwing a drink into the face of the victim, before a second man then punched the same victim, causing him to fall to the floor unconscious.

A 28-year-old man from the Telford area was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or has mobile phone footage of the incident, to get in touch,” a police spokesman said.

“They are particularly keen to speak to a man in a distinctive purple suit, who is believed to have been at the scene at the time.”

It is understood the victim had been attending the first day of the Cheltenham Festival.