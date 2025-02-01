Craft group creates teddies to provide solace for thousands of vulnerable people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has organised the creation and delivery of thousands of knitted and crocheted bears to vulnerable communities across the country to “spread the teddy love”.

Jess Pearce, 64, who is based in Wallasey, Merseyside, made her first “trauma bear” about three years ago for the co-ordinator of a homelessness centre and, after seeing his positive reaction, decided to set up a Facebook group so others could join in.

There are now more than 6,000 members in an associated Facebook group from across the UK and abroad.

They have collectively provided bears to emergency services across the UK, refugees, domestic abuse victims and care home residents, as well as children affected by the fatal Southport stabbing attack in 2024, and victims of the war in Ukraine.

“When the incident happened in Southport last summer, I put a call out for bears as it was not just the families that were affected by it, it was all the children that lost their friends, so I thought it would be a good idea to give a bear to children so that they had a friend,” Mrs Pearce, a retired care manager, told the PA news agency.

“We received thousands – people were sending them to me from all over the UK, and my husband and I went over to Southport and we went to a fire station there, and a man who worked there was overwhelmed with how many we gave.”

Fire service staff distributed the bears to other emergency services and schools in the area, an experience Mrs Pearce found “humbling”.

“You could feel the deep sense of mourning for the whole area; it was really moving and then you felt the positivity that the bears were going to bring,” she added.

The bears are made from wool and generally take several hours to put together and while they follow a similar pattern, no two bears are the same.

“Every bear is individual, so when we’ve given them to three or four children, you can tell whose bear is whose, which is lovely,” she added.

Members of the group post when they have made bears and one of the group’s 10 regional co-ordinators, including in London and Scotland, ensures they are sent to the most suitable locations.

“This helps make sure we can spread the teddy love,” Mrs Pearce added.

She said she feels “honoured” to be part of the group, especially when she hears about the impact the knitted and crocheted creations have made.

“A friend helps an outreach team in Liverpool once every month and we sent trauma bears over there, and we hear that when they were giving the bears out, one man said: ‘Now I’ve got a friend’,” Mrs Pearce added.

“They’ve now got one trolley called the ‘teddy trolley’ and it’s purely full of teddy bears our team have made, and it’s wonderful.”

“Some of our bears have also gone to women who have lost babies, which is very humbling.”