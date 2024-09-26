Family centre to move to new venue after Southport knife attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A family centre where three girls were fatally stabbed in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class will continue its work in a new venue.

Bebe King, six, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after the stabbing at the Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29.

This week, Sefton Council said the work of the centre, which provides classes and programmes for new mothers and families, would continue after a new venue in the seaside town – The White House – was repurposed to allow classes to resume.

Sefton Council have been what I can only describe as outstanding in supporting the dream of a space dedicated to love and kindness. Jenie Scholes

Centre owner Jenie Scholes said: “When the Hart Space opened five years ago, the ethos was to create a space where everyone felt welcome and supported and could make friends for life, navigating parenthood.

“While we will never forget, and remain heartbroken by the events in July, our mission remains the same and is stronger than ever.

“Sefton Council have been what I can only describe as outstanding in supporting the dream of a space dedicated to love and kindness.

“We hope that everyone will support the team at The White House when we open our doors.”

Council leader Marion Atkinson said: “We are committed to doing whatever it takes to support our communities in the ongoing recovery of Southport.

“While this journey will take time, we are pleased to be able to have had this opportunity to support Jenie and the Hart Space family over a number of weeks so that they can resume their incredible work.

“In addition to the support of our Southport Business Recovery Fund, we are able to offer a beautiful venue in a lovely location for them to use.”

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murders of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, as well as the attempted murders of instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

He is due to appear in court next month.