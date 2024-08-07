Coroner outlines ‘devastating’ events at inquests into Southport victims’ deaths

Support truly

Inquests into the deaths of the three Southport stabbing victims have been opened and adjourned, as a coroner said it was “impossible to adequately articulate the devastating, lifelong effects” of the “truly tragic events”.

Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after the stabbing at the Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday July 29.

Inquests into their deaths were formally opened by senior coroner for Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley, Julie Goulding, at Bootle Town Hall in Merseyside, on Wednesday.

Adjourning the inquests to allow the criminal process to take place, the coroner said: “It is impossible to adequately articulate the devastating, lifelong effects the truly tragic events of Monday, July 29 2024 have had, and will continue to have, on the parents, families and friends of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, who cruelly lost their young lives in such horrific circumstances.

The three young children were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description my woefully inadequate words may attempt to describe Coroner Julie Goulding

“The three young children were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description my woefully inadequate words may attempt to describe.

“I therefore offer my deepest condolences to Elsie’s, Bebe’s and Alice’s parents, families and friends, and those heartfelt condolences of all of my staff here at the coroner’s court.”

Ms Goulding said the opening of the inquests was a “short, sombre, formal process”.

Opening the inquest into Elsie’s death, coroner’s officer James Martindale told the hearing: “On Monday July 29, shortly before 10am, a group of 26 children, including Elsie, attended a dance yoga studio at Northwood Business Park, 32-34 Hart Street, Southport, for an organised dance party.

“At some time between 11.40am and 11.50am a male, who has now been identified as Axel Rudakubana, attended the premises and is then alleged to have started attacking those present.

“Three children tragically died and others, children and adult, were injured, some critically,

Axel Rudakubana has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Axel Rudakubana was detained at the scene and has now been charged with Elsie’s murder.”

He said Elsie’s death was pronounced at 1.53pm at 32-34 Hart Street, and she was identified by a police officer using a description of the clothing she was wearing and a recent photograph.

The same description of the incident was read for Bebe and Alice.

The hearing was told Bebe was pronounced dead at 1.03pm, outside 22-24 Hart Street, further down the street from the dance studio, and she was also identified by a police officer.

Alice was pronounced dead at 1.20am on Tuesday, July 30, at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

She was identified by her father, Sergio Aguiar.

No family members were present for the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes and was attended by 17 members of the media.

Rudakubana, 18, from Banks, Lancashire, will stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Five other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack at about 11.45am on July 29.

On Tuesday, Merseyside Police said one child remained in hospital and all other patients had been discharged.

About 400 people have since been arrested in riots that spread across the country after the incident.