Funeral held for Southport stabbing victim Bebe King

A funeral has been held for six-year-old Bebe King, who was the youngest victim of the Southport stabbings.

Bebe was killed alongside Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, during a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the seaside town on July 29.

Her family requested a private funeral and the MP for Southport encouraged wellwishers to “light a candle in Bebe’s memory” on Saturday.

In honouring their wishes for a private funeral, I encourage anyone who wishes to pay their respects to light a candle in Bebe's memory, and to work for a better future Southport MP Patrick Hurley

Bebe’s mother and father Lauren and Ben King paid tribute to their daughter earlier this month, saying she “was full of joy, light and love”, and will remain in their hearts as a “sweet, kind and spirited girl”.

They said Bebe’s older sister Genie, nine, witnessed the attack and managed to escape, praising her “incredible strength and courage”.

In a post on social media, Southport MP Patrick Hurley said: “Today is the funeral of Bebe King. My thoughts and prayers are with her family through this difficult time.

“In honouring their wishes for a private funeral, I encourage anyone who wishes to pay their respects to light a candle in Bebe’s memory and to work for a better future.”