Headliner named for biggest metropolitan festival in UK

Club Foot rockers Kasabian have been named as the latest headliner for the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival.

The band, famous for its catalogue of hits from their seven studio albums including Fire and LSF, have been added to the line-up for the Victorious festival in Southsea, Hampshire, being held during the August bank holiday weekend.

Other new additions include folk-pop singers Ellie Goulding and Ben Howard and winner of last year’s The Masked Singer, Natalie Imbruglia.

Mercury Music Prize winners Alt-J will be appearing as part of its 10th anniversary tour of their album An Awesome Wave.

Other indie acts taking to the festival stages include Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian, songwriter of the Happy Valley theme song Jake Bugg, English indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs, rock band Sea Girls, and punk inspired indie rock band Hard-Fi.

In addition, Manchester’s The Charlatans will be performing alongside Stockport’s Blossoms and Friendly Fires also joining the bill.

Dance music fans are also being catered with DJ Pete Tong presenting his Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra on the Friday night on the Castle Stage with Southsea’s Tudor castle as a backdrop followed by Annie Mac on the Saturday night.

Other acts already announced include 90s acid jazz funk band Jamiroquai, singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, Aussie punks Amyl and The Sniffers, Mersey rockers The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B, Dylan, Inspiral Carpets, Crawlers, Newton Faulkner and Wunderhorse.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “This year’s line-up is one of our biggest to date and we’re thrilled to finally reveal more of the incredible acts our audience can look forward to in 2023.

“For the first time, Victorious will run for three full days and we’re proud of the expansive offering we have for our festival goers covering music, comedy and family entertainment.

“We’re already counting down the days at Victorious HQ, this year is going to be huge.”

Previous headliners at Victorious have included Sam Fender, Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Madness and Elbow.