Beach cordoned off after discovery of body

Police have cordoned off a beach after a body was found on the shore.

Officers were called to the seafront at Eastern Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, at 6.39am on Tuesday following the discovery.

Police and members of the Coastguard were at the scene, with dog walkers being diverted around tape cordoning off the closed section.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 6.39am today (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that a body had been located on the beach on Eastern Parade in Portsmouth.

“Officers have attended the scene and remain there at the current time.”