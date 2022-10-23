In Pictures: Borough Market’s Harvest Festival a feast for the eyes
The procession started on Bankside before moving through Southwark to the historic market.
Borough Market’s annual Autumn Harvest festival has returned to the streets of the capital for the first time since the Covid lockdown.
The procession started on Bankside before moving through Southwark to the historic market.
The procession was led by the Berry Man, the autumnal Green Man, who was decked with wild fruits and foliage.
The event features the chance to sample seasonal produce and drinks as well as entertainment from traditional music and dancing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.