Kate makes fruit kebabs with toddlers on visit to MumSpace group

The duchess, as part of her early years work, visited PACT in Southwark, which aims to build a confident, resilient community of parents.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 08 February 2022 12:44
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark (Alastair Grant/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cambridge made fruit kebabs with toddlers as she joined a cooking workshop during a visit to a MumSpace playgroup.

Kate met families at the activity and wellbeing session run by PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark south London on Tuesday.

Kate helps youngsters during an activity session (Alastair Grant/PA)
(PA Wire)

PACT works to combat isolation, support parental mental health and engage hard-to-reach communities in accessing health and social services.

The duchess, a champion of research into early childhood, met mothers and youngsters to hear of the challenges they are facing.

Recommended

The Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by organiser Mena Amnour (Alastair Grant/PA)
(PA Wire)

MumSpace playgroups are free weekly sessions organised by PACT to allow mothers to share the ups and downs of motherhood.

Kate, who has set up the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, focuses much of her charity work on early childhood and how it affects outcomes in later life.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in