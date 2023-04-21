What the papers say – April 21

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dominic Raab’s fight to keep his job as deputy prime minister, a murderer’s appeal for a shorter sentence and Elon Musk’s SpaceX explosion featured on the front pages of Friday’s newspaper.

The i reports on Mr Raab refusing to resign after a report into eight bullying accusations against him was delivered to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say he will fight to keep his job as Mr Sunak “mulls” the report.

The Daily Mirror says the man who killed Oliva Pratt-Korbel, 9, has appealed to have his 42-year sentence cut.

The United States Secretary of the Treasury said the US “decoupling” from China could be a disaster for both countries, according to the Financial Times.

Unelected Lords have plotted to block tough immigration laws which could trigger “public outrage”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express asks why the BBC ignored calls from MPs to protect women’s rights.

The Metro reports on the failed SpaceX launch which exploded after lift off, as Elon Musk called the launch a success.

The Daily Star led with the funeral of TV legend Paul O’Grady where dozens of dogs lined the street to farewell him.