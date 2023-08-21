Spain’s Olga Carmona not told of father’s death until after World Cup Final

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain’s World Cup final goalscorer Olga Carmona has paid tribute to her father after being told of his death following the match.

Carmona, 23, who was Spain’s captain, scored the only goal in the 1-0 win against England’s Lionesses in Sydney on Sunday.

The Real Madrid defender’s family and friends decided not to tell her before the match that her father had died so she could stay focused, according to Spanish media outlet Relevo.

He had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday, Reuters reported.

Carmona wrote on social media: “And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.

“I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

A statement from her club read: “Real Madrid, our president and our board of directors are deeply saddened by the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

“Real Madrid want to express our condolences and our love to Olga, her family and all her loved ones.”

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) also offered condolences in a statement announcing the news, which read: “The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father.

“The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

“We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”