Rolls-Royce unveils first pure electric car Spectre

The launch of Spectre heralds a ‘bold electric future’, according to the luxury vehicle manufacturer.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 18 October 2022 14:42
Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first pure electric car, Spectre (Rolls-Royce/PA)
Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first pure electric car, Spectre (Rolls-Royce/PA)

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first pure electric car, Spectre.

The launch heralds a “bold electric future”, according to the luxury vehicle manufacturer.

It will have an expected battery range of around 320 miles and will be delivered to customers from late 2023.

Spectre is the first and finest super-luxury electric car ever built

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Rolls-Royce

“Significant advanced orders” have been made for the car, according to Rolls-Royce.

The company did not publish a price, but motoring magazine Auto Express estimated it will cost “in the mid-£300,000s”.

Rolls-Royce has pledged to electrify all its models over the next eight years.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, chief executive of BMW-owned manufacturer, based in Goodwood, West Sussex, said: “Today is the start of a bold new chapter not just for Rolls-Royce but for the automotive and luxury industries.

“Spectre is the first and finest super-luxury electric car ever built and represents the first step in delivering the promise I made to make Rolls-Royce a fully electric brand by 2030.

“Spectre is the beginning of Rolls-Royce’s bold electric future and a significant statement of intent.

“By 2024, we expect around 20% of the new cars we sell will be fully electric.

“By 2028 that figure will rise to 70% and by the end of this decade, all cars built by Rolls-Royce will be fully electric.

“This secures the future of this great institution and our long-term sustained global growth.”

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030.

