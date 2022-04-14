Retailers hope restriction-free Easter and warm weather will boost sector

Experts said shopper footfall is predicted to rise by 6.2% over the break compared with the weekend before, and by 13.3% on Saturday.

Josie Clarke
Thursday 14 April 2022 13:01
People walk along Peascod Street in Windsor, Berkshire (PA)
People walk along Peascod Street in Windsor, Berkshire (PA)
(PA Wire)

Retailers are hoping the first Easter without any social restrictions since 2019 combined with a mini-heatwave will provide a much-needed boost to the sector.

Shopper footfall is predicted to rise by 6.2% over the break compared with the weekend before, and by 13.3% on Saturday, according to analysts Springboard.

High streets are expected to see the greatest uplift, at 17% on Saturday.

High streets will be supported by the forecast warm and sunny weather which will draw people to outdoor destinations

Diane Wehrle

The predicted rise would mean that footfall in retail parks will be just 1.4% below the 2019 level and 11.6% down on high streets.

Recommended

Although footfall in shopping centres is not forecast to increase as much as in high streets, the gap from 2019 will be smaller at 8.4%, which is due to a poorer performance in shopping centres in 2019.

Springboard director of insights Diane Wehrle said: “High streets and retail parks are likely to benefit more than shopping centres over the weekend as a whole.

“High streets will be supported by the forecast warm and sunny weather which will draw people to outdoor destinations, and shoppers are likely to head to retail parks to purchase garden products and food and groceries for home entertaining of family and friends.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in