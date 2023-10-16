St Andrews students get in a lather as part of the university’s Raisin Week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Students at St Andrews University have doused each other in shaving foam as part of traditional celebrations to welcome new undergraduates.

As part of Raisin Week, the university has a mentoring scheme where freshers are adopted as “children” by older students, who act as their “parents”.

The tradition is intended to help freshers meet new people and settle in.

On the final weekend, students are encouraged to play pranks and are entertained by their older peers.

Nearly 1,000 students gathered on St Salvator’s lower college lawn at the university in Fife, to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

Many of the “children” dressed up in flamboyant costumes and were doused in foam.

Students donated food to the Storehouse food bank in St Andrews, and “children” were given objects with Latin inscriptions by their mentors.