St Andrews students get in a lather as part of the university’s Raisin Week

Nearly 1,000 students gathered on St Salvator’s lower college lawn to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

Sarah Ward
Monday 16 October 2023 16:15
Students take part in the traditional foam fight at St Andrews University (Lesley Martin/PA Wire)
Students take part in the traditional foam fight at St Andrews University (Lesley Martin/PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Students at St Andrews University have doused each other in shaving foam as part of traditional celebrations to welcome new undergraduates.

As part of Raisin Week, the university has a mentoring scheme where freshers are adopted as “children” by older students, who act as their “parents”.

The tradition is intended to help freshers meet new people and settle in.

On the final weekend, students are encouraged to play pranks and are entertained by their older peers.

Nearly 1,000 students gathered on St Salvator’s lower college lawn at the university in Fife, to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

Many of the “children” dressed up in flamboyant costumes and were doused in foam.

Students donated food to the Storehouse food bank in St Andrews, and “children” were given objects with Latin inscriptions by their mentors.

