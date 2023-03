For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

St Pancras was treated to a special performance by renowned pianist Lang Lang, who put on a show in the heart of the London station.

Lang Lang, a judge on Channel 4 show The Piano, said he was “a little bit nervous” before performing on the public piano and found it “a great, great challenge”.