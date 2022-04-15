Climate activists in new action at oil terminals

Police are at the scene in Staffordshire and Essex where Just Stop Oil protesters are taking action.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 15 April 2022 09:53
Protesters have disrupted the three sites (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Police are at the scene after climate protesters targeted three oil terminals.

The activists say they arrived in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as well as the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminal, both in Essex.

Pictures from Just Stop Oil, a group of climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, show people in orange hi-vis jackets on top of oil tankers and blockading roads, while holding signs.

(Just Stop Oil/PA)

It comes after Valero Energy was granted an injunction against a number of environmental groups and “persons unknown” earlier this week following recent protests at the Kingsbury terminal.

It bans anyone from damaging any part of the land at each of the firm’s sites, from “affixing themselves to any other person or object” on the land or parts of access roads, and from building any structure.

Valero also owns and operates sites in Manchester, Cardiff, Plymouth and Avonmouth.

(Just Stop Oil/PA)

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

A dozen activists are said to be at the scene in Tamworth and have locked themselves on to pipes, while roadblocks and “tanker-surfing” has taken place at the sites in Essex.

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers remain at Kingsbury Oil Terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight. There is minimal impact to the wider community at this time.”

