Woman charged with murder of father-of-six who died on Christmas Day
Kirsty Carless, 33, of Cannock has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a father-of-six on Christmas Day.
Kirsty Carless, 33, of Cannock, has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said.
Officers were called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest at a property on Elm Road in Norton Canes, near Cannock, at around 3.25am on Wednesday.
Despite medical efforts, Mr Price died a short time later.
Police previously confirmed that a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following recent contact.
In a statement on Friday, his family described him as a “well-known member of the community” who was “well-loved” and always smiling.
They said: “He always had time for anyone and would help anyone he could.
“Louis was a devoted fisherman, he had a passion for fishing and regularly went away on trips with friends and family.
“He loved football, he played for a team and was a lifelong supporter of Aston Villa.”
Carless is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday.
Anyone with information that may help inquiries has been asked to contact police through their online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L22-PO1 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.